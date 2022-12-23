Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:43 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, charging him with Aggravated Assault while Armed (Gun), 29-year-old Marvin Smith of Southeast, DC, was arrested.

 

