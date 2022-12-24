Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1800 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 10:36 am, the suspect approached employees at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded entry into the pharmacy. The employees did not comply. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/GvzCodmxD6Q

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.