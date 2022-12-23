Wanted Suspect Arrested in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: I-395 at Maine Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a wanted suspect has been arrested in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 27, 2022, on I-395 at Maine Avenue, Southwest.

At approximately 1:10 am, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Jeremiah Leonard Downing of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###