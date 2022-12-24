Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:53 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Khalil Jones, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, December 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 22-year-old Joshua Stephenson, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

###