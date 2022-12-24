ScottHall.co Launches Report On Press Release Marketing For Local Businesses

A new report by ScottHall.co discusses the benefits of press release marketing for local businesses.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - ScottHall.co, which specializes in digital marketing for small to medium-sized companies, has released a new report which discusses how local business owners can use press release marketing to grow their businesses and establish themselves as industry experts.

The new resource talks about the main benefits of press release marketing, provides actionable strategies that businesses can implement, and discusses some of the most common mistakes.

"There are a lot of different marketing strategies out there for local businesses, and it can be tough to know which one will work best," says CEO Scott Hall. "Press releases give business owners a chance to show that they are the expert on a topic in their industry."

Scott Hall points to the latest industry data which says that 80 million people get their news online every day. As such, a feature on a news platform could help local businesses establish credibility and authority in their local market. "Creating a press release and sharing relevant information establishes the company as an expert in the field," says Scott Hall. Further, it builds public trust in the business and attracts more local customers.

The report also covers the ranking benefits of press release marketing, as businesses can optimize their article headlines to rank for specific keywords related to their brand, product, service, and location. This targeted approach, says Scott Hall, can help local businesses place their services and products in front of consumers who are already searching for their offerings.

However, the report also advises against an overtly salesy approach to press release writing - stating that, instead, businesses should focus on providing informative content.

With the latest report, ScottHall.co aims to help local business owners realize the benefits of strategic press release marketing. With over two decades of industry experience, Scott Hall founded the company with the goal of making effective digital, content, and SEO marketing solutions available to small and local businesses.

