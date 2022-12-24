The Whisler Agency Announces Program That Helps Clients Shift from the Accumulation Phase to the Distribution Phase

Morton, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2022) - The Whisler Agency, a Morton, Illinois-based financial services firm, announced its retirement program that protects money from market volatility while focusing on distribution from assets. The program helps protect clients' assets while also focusing on income distribution to provide cash flow after retirement.

In their retirement years, retirees will face challenges that can severely impact assets that will be used for income. The Whisler Agency helps retirees identify and mitigate challenges such as market volatility, sequence of returns risk, tax distributions, and survivorship.

“We share the playbook to help people know and understand what is necessary to create income in retirement,” said Founder and President Tim Whisler. “I want retirees and pre-retirees to understand the importance of having a plan by providing the education to help them make the best decisions in retirement.”

The Whisler Agency shares its experience and resources to inform clients on how to make the financial shift from the Accumulation Phase of building wealth to the Distribution Phase of generating income needed for retirement.

“In retirement, it’s no longer about growing assets,” added Whisler. “The change in retirement is all about distributing what you’ve collected, also known as Reliability of Income. We make sure that our clients have a game plan to fund their ideal retirement.”

To learn more, or to schedule an introductory meeting, visit https://thewhisleragency.com.

About The Whisler Agency

Founded in 2004, The Whisler Agency is a financial planning firm led by President and Founder Tim Whisler. The company operates under four company values: people matter, integrity matters, communication matters, and service matters.

Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Simplicity Wealth, LLC, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Sub-advisory services are provided by Simplicity Solutions, LLC, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Insurance, Consulting, and Education services offered through The Whisler Agency. The Whisler Agency is a separate and unaffiliated entity from Simplicity Wealth and Simplicity Solutions.

