After Manchin Urging, Treasury Announces One Year Delay of Small Business Reporting Requirement

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded
the Treasury Department’s decision to delay the 1099K reporting requirement for
one year. This week,
Senator Manchin introduced an amendment to delay the 1099K reporting
requirement for two years.
“I am pleased the Treasury Department and the IRS listened to my
request to delay the 1099K reporting requirement that will harm small
businesses and individuals who sell goods online across America. This will
allow Congress more time to correct this regulation that puts undue burden on
our small businesses. I will continue working with Treasury and my bipartisan
colleagues to find a permanent solution that supports our small businesses in
West Virginia and across America.”
