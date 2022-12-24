Submit Release
After Manchin Urging, Treasury Announces One Year Delay of Small Business Reporting Requirement

December 23, 2022
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the Treasury Department’s decision to delay the 1099K reporting requirement for one year. This week, Senator Manchin introduced an amendment to delay the 1099K reporting requirement for two years.


“I am pleased the Treasury Department and the IRS listened to my request to delay the 1099K reporting requirement that will harm small businesses and individuals who sell goods online across America. This will allow Congress more time to correct this regulation that puts undue burden on our small businesses. I will continue working with Treasury and my bipartisan colleagues to find a permanent solution that supports our small businesses in West Virginia and across America.”

