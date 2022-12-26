Trenise Parham: Teaching Business Owners In The Beauty Industry How To Build Passive Income Beyond Their Hands
Hairstylists are bound by how many clients sit in their chairs each day. However, one woman is changing the way stylists think about business.
I make this look good, inside and out!”BARTOW, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking at Trenise Parham's business reviews on Booksy is a study of perfection. Page after page of five-star reviews - they all say the same thing: Parham is an expert.
Parham offers a plethora of hair, beauty, and cosmetic services, Her company Diverse Dynasty was founded during Parham's time away at college in Tallahassee, Florida. Parham’s skills were only made better through the years of personal development, training, and certifications. And while Parham's bread and butter has been in the beauty services business for over fifteen years, her company is aptly named as she pivots to help others in her industry. Entrepreneurs in the beauty field can sign up for a one-hour business consultation to discuss with Parham ideas for the direction of their business. Clients can also sign up for a five-hour business counseling class in which Parham goes over every aspect of their business, including financial advice.
What sets Parham apart from the competition is her teacher's mindset. Whether styling a client's hair, doing lashes, or jumping both feet into a client's business idea, the passion exists to pull others up with her. Parham says, "Being properly educated, trained, and nurtured are prime characteristics that make a person and their business different. I pride myself on being a woman of integrity in my personal life and business. I make this look good, inside and out!"
Central Florida loves what Diverse Dynasty offers now and her followers impatiently wait as she prepares for the launch of her long-awaited book, among other passive income strategy tools that are coming. Parham's clientele list is long, and her chair is a hot seat, but her beauty skills only scratch the surface of what she has to offer. Trenise Parham prides herself on providing high-level service in hair, beauty services, and business consulting. The sky's the limit for Diverse Dynasty, and Trenise Parham.
