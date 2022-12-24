Tana Rose Partners with KB Recording Group to Release Her Latest Single: 'Christmas List'

Tana Rose has officially released her latest single, 'Christmas List' on December 23rd, 2022. Christmas is almost here, and Rose's latest record is perfect for getting anyone into the holiday spirit! Tana Rose said in a statement: "Christmas List was written for those looking for an updated and modern sounding Christmas song to listen to during the holidays. Why listen to the same old dated Christmas music on repeat every year, when you can listen to a fresh and current holiday anthem?" 'Christmas List' was written in early November and recorded, mixed and mastered by KB Recording Group's studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

To Stream/Download 'Christmas List' click here!

Tana Rose is a lady with a love for all things music. In addition to a powerful voice, she possesses creative and imaginative writing skills, having written over 150 compositions. Tana is a classically trained pianist and vocalist, who studied directly under keyboardist and singer of Ambrosia, Mary Drummond, James Lugo (celebrity vocal coach), pianist Jetha Hoffman (Symphony Orchestra) and Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane. Tana currently writes, composes and produces music not only for herself as a recording artist, but also for artists from all over the world in conjunction with her production & management company, music publisher & record label KB Recording Group. Tana's debut album Petals & Thorns was released on all streaming platforms and major retail outlets across the world on December 13th, 2019 by KB Recording Group who partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to distribute the project.

Tana has released over 20+ compositions and masters that are currently being pitched for major TV, film and advertisement projects by Tana and KB Recording Group's sync licensing partners at companies, films and shows such as Netflix, CBS, Animal Kingdom, Teen Mom Family Reunion, Viacom, Basketball Wives, The Wilds, Station 19, Ralph Lauren & Nissan.

"Christmas List" has been distributed worldwide by KB Recording Group.

Tana always welcomes media & business inquiries, and you can contact her by reaching out to her management and label team at: Kyle@KBRecordingGroup.com

Kyle Burkett, KB Recording Group, (323) 553-2336, Kyle@KBRecordingGroup.com

