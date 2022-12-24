Submit Release
Durian exports to China up sharply

VIETNAM, December 24 - HÀ NỘI — Export volumes have skyrocketed since the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs of China signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to China.

In October alone, durian export turnover to China reached nearly US$50 million, an increase of 40-fold against October last year.

So far this year, durian exports to Việt Nam’s northern neighbour stand at more than 20,000 tonnes and are forecast to hit 30,000 tonnes by the end of December.

The signing of the protocol came after four years of negotiations, permitting official exports of Vietnamese durian to China and creating a significant opportunity for Vietnamese farmers to raise the value of the fruit. — VNS

