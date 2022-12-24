Submit Release
POLISHED.COM, INC. ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Polished.com, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Polished.com, Inc. (“Polished.com, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NYSEAmerican: POL) in the United States District Court of Eastern New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Polished.com, Inc. securities between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 30, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the registration statement supporting the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (6) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company’s CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. Also according to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (2) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (3) the Company did not properly construct or remediate its inadequate and ineffective internal controls; (4) contrary to the Company’s statements, the Company was not remediating its internal controls; (5) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (6) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (7) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company’s CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (8) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Polished.com, Inc. shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


