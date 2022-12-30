Tequila & Spirits Mexico closes a great year exporting 25 premium tequila and mezcal private brands
The Mexican company Tequila & Spirits Mexico closes a great year after exporting 25 new premium tequila and mezcal private brands during 2022.
We want each brand of tequila and mezcal to be perceived as the best in its class"GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexican company Tequila & Spirits Mexico, which produces tequila and mezcal private brands, closes a great year after exporting 25 new premium labels during 2022 that will add great value to the agave-spirits industry of the world.
— Elisa Romo, CSO and Co-founder - Tequila & Spirits Mexico
From value to ultra-premium categories, 25 new brands have been exported to different countries by Tequila & Spirits Mexico, an industry leader in the development and production of premium tequila and mezcal private brands for international markets. The company seeks to promote more value and impulse to high-quality agave spirits worldwide.
Most of these tequila brands are already available in liquor stores and for sale online, mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom. The thers are close to be launched this 2023. Notable productions are Pi Tequila, ForLife, Etéreo, Del Día, Kateri, Monita and Gran Tezcalama.
In addition, some of the brands were medal winners at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and positive results are also expected for those participating in the 2023 contest.
As for mezcal, some of the most outstanding productions were Amigos Aotearoa, the first "kiwi-owned" mezcal that will be distributed in New Zealand and Australia in 2023, as well as Guerra Mezcal which is characterized by its unique flavor profile, distilled with pineapple.
“Even though some brands are targeted to satisfy the value category, our company's priority is quality. We follow high standards in every production, because we want each brand of tequila and mezcal to be perceived as the best in its class," says Elisa Romo, CSO and Co-founder of Tequila & Spirits Mexico.
The "Mezcal Artesanal" and "Tequila 100% Agave" categories represent 86% of the company's 2022 productions. This reflects the interest of brand owners in satisfying the premium and ultra-premium markets, both of which report the highest agave-spirits growth: luxury spirits sales grew by double digits in the second quarter of 2022, with luxury tequilas seeing a 43% increase during this period according to the Luxury Brand Index released by the Distilled Spirits Council of the US.
The company’s division that manages the tequila and mezcal Private Brand Program aims to support brand owners, entrepreneurs, and business people from all over the world with the development and production of their agave-based sprits brand.
Tequila & Spirits Mexico works as a commercial partner in charge of all the affairs of the brand in Mexico. In this way, the brand owners have a permanent presence to carry out legal processes, as well as handle the supply chain, quality control, financial transactions, etc.
