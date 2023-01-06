Summit Seed Coatings New CEO, David Henze of Coleman Agriculture, Leads with 25-Yrs Expertise in Agriculture Industry
David Henze, CEO of Summit Seed Coatings
Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock
The innovation in the Ag Tech space is exciting, and the company’s expertise in the seed coating space will be the foundation for elevating the business to the next level.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Henze, former leader of one of the largest food ingredient and agriculture businesses in Oregon, joined Tide Rock Holdings (“Tide Rock”) as the Group Chief Executive Officer of its seed coating platform, Summit Seed Coatings (“Summit Seed”). The change in leadership sets in motion Tide Rock’s ongoing mission for long-term growth in the agriculture space.
— David Henze, CEO, Summit Seed Coatings
Summit Seed joined the Tide Rock portfolio in August 2021. For over 20 years, the company has specialized in high volume production and custom coatings including organic solutions for small forage legumes, select warm and cool season turf and forage grasses. With one of the most advanced coating operations in the world, it works closely with universities and accredited independent researchers to continually create peak performing products. The company’s Apex and Pinnacle products are standards in the industry today, and its locations in the Midwest region provide opportunities for seed companies to better manage inventory, freight costs and delivery times.
“Having spent my career in the food and agricultural sectors, working with businesses both large and small, I look forward to having the opportunity to lead a great organization as Summit Seed,” said Henze. “The innovation in the Ag Tech space is exciting, and the company’s expertise in the seed coating space will be the foundation for elevating the business to the next level. I look forward to the many successes it will bring.” Henze’s expertise in scaling family-owned organizations, as well as his experience integrating companies, will be extremely valuable in driving profitable growth at Summit Seed.
Earlier this year, the company underwent a full rebrand, strategically aligning the company’s businesses under the Summit Seed Coatings brand. Founder and President, Bill Talley, will work alongside Henze to support the growing needs of its customers. Talley has over 35 years in the seed coatings business. He has successfully grown Summit Seed Coatings into one of the largest seed coating facilities in the region.
“We’ve been exceptionally fortunate for Bill’s work in strengthening the Summit Seed brand to what it is today,” said Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock YieldCo. “His ability to understand the changing needs of his customers is invaluable, and his expertise will continue to help drive Summit’s growth. David’s deep experience as a sales leader and operator will be valuable to the company as we drive significant growth and look to add more locations and lines to support the needs of our growing customer base. I’m excited for this partnership.”
Mr. Henze obtained his MBA degree at Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina and his BA degree at University of Utah. Most recently, Henze was the President and CEO of Coleman Agriculture and Food Ingredients in Oregon. He brings to Summit Seed decades of experience in manufacturing, operations, sales, and marketing at companies such as JR Simplot Company, Idahoan Foods, Fourth Leaf Fruit Company (formerly “Yakima Holtzinger Fruit”), and Ore-Ida Foods.
About Tide Rock Holdings and Summit Seed Coatings
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services, and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit www.tiderock.com for more information.
Founded in 2002, Summit Seed Coatings specializes in high volume production and custom coatings including organic solutions for small forage legumes, select warm and cool season turf and forage grasses. With one of the most advanced coating operations in the world, Summit Seed Coatings works closely with universities and accredited independent researchers to continually create peak performing products.
Visit summitseedcoatings.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Candice Marshall
Chief Marketing Officer
Tide Rock Holdings
646-246-0426
cmarshall@tiderockholdings.com
Candice Marshall
Tide Rock Holdings
+1 646-246-0426
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn