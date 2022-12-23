Second Circuit Family Court Shares the Joy of Reading

WAILUKU, Hawaii — Keiki in the rural areas of Maui County are being given the gift of reading when attending Family Court proceedings thanks to generous donations from the Hilary Clinton Reading Foundation and Penguin Books.

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges recently sent hundreds of these donated books to the Second Circuit, according to Family Court Judge Adrianne N. Heely. Fully stocked bookshelves now adorn the courtrooms.

“The joy these books have brought to our families is priceless,” said Judge Heely. “When I see how eager the children are to choose their books and hold them like prized possessions, I get chicken skin.”

She added that the books complement the new or gently used stuffed animals donated by the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, and court staff, including bailiffs, Special Services Branch, and judges.

Judge Heely expressed her deep appreciation to NCFCJ, and the benefactors for their compassion and generosity.

Second Circuit Family Court Judge Adrianne Heely (center) with Molokai keiki and their forever family.