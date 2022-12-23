Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,073 in the last 365 days.

Second Circuit Family Court Shares the Joy of Reading

Image of children with their new books.WAILUKU, Hawaii — Keiki in the rural areas of Maui County are being given the gift of reading when attending Family Court proceedings thanks to generous donations from the Hilary Clinton Reading Foundation and Penguin Books.

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges recently sent hundreds of these donated books to the Second Circuit, according to Family Court Judge Adrianne N. Heely. Fully stocked bookshelves now adorn the courtrooms.

“The joy these books have brought to our families is priceless,” said Judge Heely. “When I see how eager the children are to choose their books and hold them like prized possessions, I get chicken skin.”

She added that the books complement the new or gently used stuffed animals donated by the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, and court staff, including bailiffs, Special Services Branch, and judges.

Judge Heely expressed her deep appreciation to NCFCJ, and the benefactors for their compassion and generosity.

Image of Judge Adrianne Heely with Molokai family.

Second Circuit Family Court Judge Adrianne Heely (center) with Molokai keiki and their forever family.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Second Circuit Family Court Shares the Joy of Reading

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.