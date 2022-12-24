Wanted Suspect Apprehended for a Homicide Offense: 3000 Block of Adams Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been apprehended for a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 57-year-old Bacilio Villatoro, of Silver Spring, MD.

On Friday, December 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the Middle District of Pennsylvania US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Jamari Payne, of no fixed address, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He will go through the extradition process where he will be returned to the District of Columbia and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

###