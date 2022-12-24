Statement by Director Sethuraman Panchanathan on the NSF Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations

The landmark bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act enacted earlier this year set out a bold vision for the future of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) that sought to strengthen NSF’s support of fundamental research, engage the missing millions not currently reached by our nation’s STEM enterprise, and accelerate the translation of new technologies from the lab to the market. The historic investment provided in the FY23 appropriations puts NSF on a trajectory to realize that vision. The $9.9 billion budget represents an increase of 12 percent in NSF’s research and related activities and a 36 percent increase in NSF’s education and training programs, the largest dollar increase of all time and the largest percentage increase in more than two decades. This critical investment in American science, innovation, and the workforce will help lay a strong foundation for shared growth and prosperity for generations to come.

I am grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress for their continued support of NSF’s mission, so vital to our economic and national security. I look forward to continuing to work with the White House and Congress to ensure that we remain at the forefront of discovery and innovation by unlocking innovation anywhere and opportunities everywhere across the United States.