From Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

AZERBAIJAN, December 23 - 23 december 2022, 12:29

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, please accept our heartfelt wishes for a happy birthday.

I would like to specifically note your significant personal contribution to the strengthening of the relations of friendship, partnership and alliance between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan. In pursuance of the decisions taken at the highest level, favorable conditions have been created for the expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, the implementation of major mutually beneficial projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure and other areas.

I have warm recollections of our meetings, which are always held in an open and constructive atmosphere. I will be glad to continue our trusting communication.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness and continued success in your responsible state activity.

Sincerely,

Mikhail Mishustin

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

From Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

