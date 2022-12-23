Troopers Seize Large Quantities of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Fentanyl Following Two Traffic Stops

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers arrested three suspects and seized approximately 31.5 pounds of cocaine, 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 8 pounds of fentanyl following two traffic stops on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The first seizure occurred at about 1:40 p.m. when a trooper stopped the driver of a Ford Fusion for a moving violation on eastbound Interstate 8 at milepost 21, in Yuma. Indicators of criminal activity were observed during the stop, and a drug detection canine alerted to the vehicle. During a subsequent vehicle search, troopers located approximately 31.5 pounds of cocaine concealed inside the vehicle.

The driver, 23-year-old Armando Lozano Bermudez, of San Luis, AZ, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later Wednesday night, at approximately 10:04 p.m., a trooper stopped the driver of a Nissan Altima for a moving violation on Interstate 17 northbound near milepost 265, north of Cordes Junction. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 8 pounds of fentanyl.

The driver, 65-year-old Billy J. Doyle, and passenger, 62-year-old William M. Jackson, both residents of Oklahoma, were booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of possession and transportation of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.