Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,180 in the last 365 days.

SmartMomGig.com and Women Entrepreneurs Secrets of Success (WESOS) ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

SmartMomGig.com and WESOS Logos, side-by-side

SmartMomGig.com and WESOS partner, to support and empower women through collaboration and connections #collaboration #empowerwomen

Photo of Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com, and Jean LaVallie, Founder of WESOS

Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com, and Jean LaVallie, Founder of WESOS, celebrating together at WESOS’ 2022 Holiday Brunch in Lisle, Illinois #womenhelpingwomensucceed #cooperation #collaborations

Photo of Dawn Huddleston, COO of WESOS; Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com; and Jean LaVallie, Founder of WESOS

Dawn Huddleston, COO of WESOS; Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com; and Jean LaVallie, Founder of WESOS, on the eve of the launch of WESOS’ WOW! ENTREPRENEUR Magazine #successfulwomen #wesos #smartmomgig

Supporting and empowering women through collaboration and connections

This is a great opportunity to expand our mutual reach and impact. Through this partnership, we believe we can make a real difference.”
— Jean LaVallie, Founder of WESOS
DENVER, CO, USA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartMomGig.com and Women Entrepreneurs Secrets of Success (WESOS) are announcing they have partnered and will be working together to further support and empower women, throughout the nation, via both companies’ platforms, magazines, and outreach.

Jean LaVallie, Founder of WESOS, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with SmartMomGig.com. This is a great opportunity to expand our mutual reach and impact. Through this partnership, we believe we can make a real difference in the US and even beyond, as we work together to support women entrepreneurs and professionals. We are excited to see what we can accomplish together.

WESOS recently launched their magazine, WOW! ENTREPRENEUR – Women of WESOS, on December 2, 2022 and SmartMomGig.com will be launching The Work Gap Solution Magazine in January, 2023.

News and details of upcoming events, milestones, and the impact of the partnership’s endeavors will be forthcoming, as they occur.


ABOUT SmartMomGig.com
SmartMomGig.com, a catalyst in the freelance and remote worker solution, connects business owners with vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while still contributing on a professional level. It also benefits the individual businesses, helping them scale-up and retain more of their revenue. This, in turn, benefits local economies, which contributes to uplifting our National economy. SmartMomGig.com is your platform for the transitioning workforce. Their staff is your staff!

ABOUT Women Entrepreneurs Secrets of Success (WESOS)
Women Entrepreneurs Secrets of Success (WESOS) brings together women entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to build authentic relationships, collaborate, and share resources, so they can find mutual support in growing successful businesses. Women in business have a different energy and WESOS knows that. They’re here to cultivate authentic relationships. WESOS sisters refer other WESOS sisters, based on first-hand knowledge of their skills, professionalism, and a real relationship with the person they’re referring – not just someone met in passing. WESOS invites all women to join their membership, with a nurturing attitude to help others grow their businesses and become their most successful selves.

Melissa Glasson
SmartMomGig.com
+1 720-295-3363
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

SmartMomGig.com and Women Entrepreneurs Secrets of Success (WESOS) ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.