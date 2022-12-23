SmartMomGig.com and Women Entrepreneurs Secrets of Success (WESOS) ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
SmartMomGig.com and WESOS partner, to support and empower women through collaboration and connections #collaboration #empowerwomen
Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com, and Jean LaVallie, Founder of WESOS, celebrating together at WESOS’ 2022 Holiday Brunch in Lisle, Illinois #womenhelpingwomensucceed #cooperation #collaborations
Supporting and empowering women through collaboration and connections
Jean LaVallie, Founder of WESOS, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with SmartMomGig.com. This is a great opportunity to expand our mutual reach and impact. Through this partnership, we believe we can make a real difference in the US and even beyond, as we work together to support women entrepreneurs and professionals. We are excited to see what we can accomplish together.
WESOS recently launched their magazine, WOW! ENTREPRENEUR – Women of WESOS, on December 2, 2022 and SmartMomGig.com will be launching The Work Gap Solution Magazine in January, 2023.
News and details of upcoming events, milestones, and the impact of the partnership’s endeavors will be forthcoming, as they occur.
ABOUT SmartMomGig.com
SmartMomGig.com, a catalyst in the freelance and remote worker solution, connects business owners with vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while still contributing on a professional level. It also benefits the individual businesses, helping them scale-up and retain more of their revenue. This, in turn, benefits local economies, which contributes to uplifting our National economy. SmartMomGig.com is your platform for the transitioning workforce. Their staff is your staff!
ABOUT Women Entrepreneurs Secrets of Success (WESOS)
Women Entrepreneurs Secrets of Success (WESOS) brings together women entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to build authentic relationships, collaborate, and share resources, so they can find mutual support in growing successful businesses. Women in business have a different energy and WESOS knows that. They’re here to cultivate authentic relationships. WESOS sisters refer other WESOS sisters, based on first-hand knowledge of their skills, professionalism, and a real relationship with the person they’re referring – not just someone met in passing. WESOS invites all women to join their membership, with a nurturing attitude to help others grow their businesses and become their most successful selves.
Melissa Glasson
SmartMomGig.com
+1 720-295-3363
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other