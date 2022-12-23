Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1400 Block of Howard Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce, and arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:39 pm, the victims were driving in a vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects brandished handguns and fired shots at the victims. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

