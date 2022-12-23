Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 1500 Block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses that occurred on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast.

At approximately 6:46 pm, two suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects demanded vehicle keys from one of the victims and assaulted the other victim. The suspects took the victim’s keys and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.