Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, December 23, 2022, in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:10 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and assaulted victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding units.

On Friday, December 23, 2022, 43-year-old Edward Cowser of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

