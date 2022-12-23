12/23/22 – DOCARE RECRUITS DONATE GIFTS FOR TOYS FOR TOTS

News Releases, slider Posted on Dec 23, 2022 in DOCARE

For Immediate Release: December 23, 2022

DOCARE RECRUITS DONATE GIFTS FOR TOYS FOR TOTS

(HONOLULU) – Tis the season for giving. This holiday season, recruits for the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) Academy Program went the extra mile to connect with their community and boost holiday spirits.

The 42 men and women of recruit class 22-01 took time out of their busy training schedules to collect more than 80 new toys, books, or games for the annual Toys for Tots toy drive. Recruits and DOCARE staff donated one to two toys each, and also collected gifts through family members. They were able to fill two drop off boxes worth of toys.

“We hope these small gestures can help to spread a little joy to local children and their families this holiday season,” says DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “It’s a great way for our recruits to hit pause from the rigors of training and connect with the communities we serve.”

The recruits are more than halfway through their training program, which started in August and includes courses in Administrative Justice, First Aid/CPR/AED, report writing, boating and PWC certifications, emergency vehicle operations, and defensive tactics. Set to graduate in March, this is the largest academy class for state conservation officers to date.

