SurgePays Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

Election of Laurie Weisberg and Richard Schurfeld

/EIN News/ -- BARTLETT, Tenn., Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced the election of Laurie Weisberg and Richard Schurfeld to the company's Board of Directors. Along with the above election, the company announces the resignation of Jay Jones from the Company's Board of Directors. Both changes are effective immediately.



"We are pleased to welcome Laurie and Rich to the SurgePays Board of Directors at a critical time in the maturation of our company," stated Brian Cox, SurgePays, Inc's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to their operational leadership experience in their respective industries, Laurie and Rich are well-versed in key legal and growth-related governance and policy issues expected to influence important business dynamics in companies such as ours. We are looking forward to their insightful and wise contributions to our Board."

Ms. Laurie Weisberg joins SurgePays' Board with over 30 years of experience in digital technology, data, and marketing services senior management. Previously, she had been involved in several companies across the technology industry, holding positions including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Sales Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, and board member. From July 2020 through September 2022, Ms. Weisberg was the Chief Executive Officer for Creatd, Inc., a technology and creator services company. From February 2019 to Jul 2020, she was Chief Sales Officer for Intent, Inc., a company involved in data and digital media advertising. From January 2018 to February 2019, she was Chief Revenue Officer of Thrive Inc., a technology company founded by Arianna Huffington that focused on a new technology platform for health and wellness in the workplace. Before that role, Ms. Weisberg spent six years at Oracle from October 2010 to October 2017, leading commercial for their new data business unit that acquired her previous company for a 31X ROI for private investors. Ms. Weisberg is also the Chief Commercial Officer of Whalar inc, a creator commerce company helping creators, social platforms, and brands drive growth. As part of Creatd, Ms. Weisberg served on the Board as director.

Rich Schurfeld joins SurgePays' Board, having founded Redsson over 20 years ago and where he currently serves as CEO. Redsson has been a sector leader in software-based telecom billing and management while evolving into a Software as a Service (SaaS) product, mainly providing solutions involving the intricacies of public records information. Mr. Schurfeld is a creative-thinking entrepreneur who successfully procures market solutions through the take-charge initiative. Prior to founding Redsson, Mr. Schurfeld worked at Dean Witter enabling him to earn securities licenses 7, 6, 65, 3 and gain valuable experience in the US securities markets. Early in his career, Mr. Schurfeld spent time in the USAF, first as a cadet at the US Air Force Academy and later active duty. Post-military he was first a player, and then later served on the coaching staff of the USA Rugby Men’s National Team including two Rugby World Cups.

"On behalf of my fellow Board members and SurgePays' management team, I would like to thank Jay for his dedicated service as a board member. We look forward to engaging more closely as we scale the company," continued Mr. Cox. "Jay will transition from an independent director to an advisory role where he will be more hands-on with senior management of the Company and better able to utilize his telecom and carrier expertise in matters such as margin architecture."

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

SURG@mzgroup.us

561 489 5315