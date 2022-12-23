Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.23.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Deanne M. Wertin, 56, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the Office of Systems Integration and Deputy Agency Information Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency. Wertin has been Deputy Agency Information Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency since 2018. She was Chief Operating Officer at Social Interest Solutions from 2015 to 2017. She was Chief Operations Officer at M Corp from 2013 to 2015. Wertin was Senior Vice President of Operations at the Walz Group from 2011 to 2014 and Chief Executive Officer at Maximus Consulting Services Inc. from 2006 to 2010. Wertin was Managing Director at KPMG Consulting from 1997 to 2006. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,376. Wertin is a Democrat.

Jason P. Lally, 39, of San Francisco, has been appointed Deputy Director of Data Services and Engineering at the Office of Data and Innovation, where he has been Deputy Chief Data Officer since 2022. He held several positions at the Government Operations Agency from 2021 to 2022, including Deputy Chief Data Officer and Special Consultant. Lally held several positions at DataSF for the City of San Francisco from 2014 to 2021, including Chief Data Officer, Data Services Manager and Open Data Program Manager. He was a Mayor’s Innovation Fellow at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office from 2013 to 2014. Lally held several positions at PlaceMatters from 2008 to 2013, including Director of the Decision Lab and Planning Technology Associate. He earned a Master of City Planning degree from the University of Pennsylvania. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Lally is a Democrat.

Brent Reden, 58, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed Deputy Director and Chief Counsel at the California Department of State Hospitals. Reden has been Deputy Chief Counsel at the Department of State Hospitals since 2014. He was a Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 2008 to 2014. He was a Partner at Kring & Chung LLP from 2006 to 2007. He was Senior Associate at the Hughes Law Firm from 2001 to 2006. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $211,332. Reden is registered without party preference.

Ashley Williams, 34, of West Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director for Legislative and External Affairs at the Emergency Medical Services Authority. Williams has been Office Chief of Maintenance Strategic Planning at the California Department of Transportation since 2020. She was Staff Services Manager I at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2019 to 2020. She was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at CalPERS from 2016 to 2019. She was a Manager for Safeway from 2005 to 2017. She earned a Master of Science degree in Communications from Syracuse University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $126,000. Williams is registered without party preference.