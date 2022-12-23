Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for January 2023

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for January 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for January is approximately 38% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $48.07 or 15% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of

Electricity (cents/kWh) Price of Electricity After Rate Cap (cents/kWh)* Residential 26.996 13.500 Commercial 26.760 13.500 Industrial 26.219 13.500 Farm (Includes REA) 26.688 13.500 Irrigation 25.886 13.500 Oil & Gas 26.204 13.500 Lighting 23.656 13.500

*The Government of Alberta's Affordability Action Plan limits the rate charged by Direct Energy Regulated Services to customers for electricity at $0.135 / kWh for January, February and March 2023.

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

