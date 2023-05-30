NEBRASKA, May 30 - CONTACT:

ADVISORY: LB754 & LB243 Signing Ceremony

LINCOLN, NE – On Wednesday, May 31 at 9:00 a.m., Governor Jim Pillen will sign LB754 and LB243 into law.

Among the provisions of LB754: a reduction of individual and business income tax rates to 3.99 percent by tax year 2027; acceleration of a tax exemption for Social Security benefits; and tax credits related to childcare. LB754 passed on May 25 on a vote of 39-2.

LB243 increases the amount of relief granted under the Property Tax Credit Act and establishes a cap of 3.0 percent annually on how much school districts can increase property tax requests – with some exceptions. The bill passed on May 25 on a vote of 44-0.

Both bills contain emergency clauses, meaning they will go into effect immediately upon being signed by the Governor.

This event is open to credentialed media.

What: Ceremonial signing event for LB754 & LB243

When: 9:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 31

Where: Governor’s Hearing Room, State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, state senators, and invited guests

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live.