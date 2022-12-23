Address of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, December 23 - On December 23, 2022, in the large hall of "Somon Palace" of the Residence of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, delivered his annual Address "On Major Dimensions of Tajikistan's Domestic and Foreign Policy " to the Majlisi Oli (Parliament) of the Republic of Tajikistan at the joint meeting of the Majlisi milli and the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The board and members of the Majlisi milli and the deputies of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister and members of the Government of the country, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the leadership of ministries and state committees, agencies under the President and the Government, central judicial bodies and other law enforcement agencies, National Academy of Sciences, higher educational institutions, heads of investment project implementation centers, a group of former deputies of the XVI Session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, members of the Public Council, Movement of National Unity and Revival of Tajikistan, representatives of a number of public, political and creative associations, management of republican enterprises and institutions, banks, a circle of businessmen and entrepreneurs, active youth, representatives of the diplomatic corps and mass media were present in the hall.

In his Address to the Majlisi Oli, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, set specific tasks on the effective promotion of foreign policy and ensuring progress in the fields of economy and industry, energy, road and transport, security and defense, protection of law and order, healthcare, culture, science and education, social protection of the population, youth, sports and tourism.