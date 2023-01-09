Notogen Partners with Boehringer Ingelheim to Develop a Novel Regenerative Approach to Treat Degenerative Disc Disease
The Notogen team is very excited to continue the development of a potential transformative treatment in partnership with the team of leading scientists at Boehringer Ingelheim.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Notogen, Inc. announced today that it has entered a worldwide research collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop and commercialize a Notogen regenerative therapeutic that has the potential to become a first-in-class, disease modifying treatment for people living with degenerative disc disease (DDD).
— Gary Margolis
DDD is a leading cause of pain and disability worldwide, and there are currently no disease-modifying treatments for the condition. DDD occurs when the discs of the spine wear down and lose their cushioning function. This can lead to severe, chronic neck and back pain. Notogen’s and Boehringer Ingelheim’s partnership aims at advancing a novel investigational molecule into becoming a first-in-class regenerative treatment for people affected by DDD.
Gary Margolis, Chief Executive Officer of Notogen, commented: “Along with Dr. W. Mark Erwin, our Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder, and the rest of the Notogen team, we are very excited to continue the development of a potential transformative treatment in partnership with the team of leading scientists at Boehringer Ingelheim. This will enable us to accelerate the asset into the clinic with the aim to transform the lives of the millions of people suffering from degenerative disc disease worldwide.”
Under the terms of the collaboration, Notogen will be responsible for work based on an agreed Research Plan. Upon conclusion of the Research Plan, Boehringer Ingelheim will be responsible for all further development and potential worldwide commercialization. Notogen is eligible to receive payments upon the achievement of certain clinical development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, as well as royalties on net sales of any commercialized products. Financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.
About Notogen
Notogen is a biotechnology company developing regenerative therapeutics for conditions related to disc degeneration. Notogen’s lead candidate is a targeted, non-surgical, non-cellular protein-based biologic for the treatment of degenerative disc disease. Based on more than 20 years of research, this novel therapeutic has the potential to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide who suffer from chronic back and neck pain and dysfunction caused by disc degeneration. For more information, please visit www.Notogen.com.
