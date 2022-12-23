No Conviction for Rosenfeld Law Firm Juvenile Client; Hung Jury Leads to Mistrial in Lodi Liquor Store Murder Case

Life Without Parole No Longer a Threat Thanks to Northern California Criminal Defense & Mental Health Attorney Ken Rosenfeld. The trial for a Stockton juvenile charged in the 2020 murder of a Lodi liquor store clerk has not resulted in a conviction, as a result of a mistrial. After six weeks of deliberation by the jury, a unanimous verdict was not reached in the trial for the client of California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld of The Rosenfeld Law Firm.

The Rosenfeld Law Firm announces that Case # CR-2020-4237726 involving a juvenile charged in the shooting death of a Lodi liquor store clerk, has been declared a mistrial by the San Joaquin County Superior Court and has not resulted in a conviction for the client of California Criminal Defense Attorney Ken Rosenfeld.

According to a December 10, 2020, ABC10 news article, Rosenfeld's client, a Stockton resident who was then 17 years of age, was arrested as a fourth suspect in connection with the November 13, 2020, murder of Gurminder Singh Parmar, a liquor store clerk, at Tokay Liquors in Lodi. Charged with murder and robbery, Rosenfeld's client was held at San Joaquin Juvenile Hall until the time of his trial.

As per court documents filed with San Joaquin County Superior Court, both eyewitness testimony and video evidence were used against Rosenfeld's client in court; nevertheless, after six weeks of deliberation, the jury came back with an 11-1 vote in favor of a not guilty verdict. As a result of the hung jury, a mistrial was declared.

"My client was looking at life in prison without parole," said Rosenfeld. "Not having been convicted is obviously a positive result for him and a win for the firm. It appears at least 11 of the jurors did not believe the testimony of the eyewitness that my client was guilty."

With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld makes regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

