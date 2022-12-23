SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tattooed Chef, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or "the Company") TTCF violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 21, 2023.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tattooed Chef misled the market with regards to the severity of its failure to maintain appropriate internal controls. The Company's financial statements from March 21, 2021 onwards contain "certain errors" such as overstating revenue. These errors would force the Company to restate its earnings for various periods. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tattooed Chef, investors suffered losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

