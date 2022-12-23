Meet the Sparkin™ Cold Soda Maker – The First Refrigerated Soda Maker Designed For Home Use By Glacier Fresh

Glacier Fresh, the leading provider of innovative water filtration solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their newest product: the Sparkin™ Cold Soda Maker. This revolutionary refrigerated soda maker is specifically designed for home use and offers instant, chilled sparkling water with just the touch of a button.

Founded in 2015 with a mission to make healthy drinking water accessible to everyone, Glacier Fresh has quickly become a trusted partner for families around the world. Their state-of-the-art technology and top-quality ingredients remove harmful pollutants and preserve healthy minerals, making their water filters Certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 42 and 53.

In addition to their core product line, the brand has expanded to include a range of refrigerator, ice maker, RV/Marine, and water pitcher filters. In 2022, they introduced their independent e-commerce platform and rapidly grew their social media presence. Now, with the launch of the Sparkin™ Cold Soda Maker, Glacier Fresh is poised to become the top hydration brand in the USA.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Sparkin™ Cold Soda Maker to the USA market," said the CEO Charlie Wu. "Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this innovative product to life, and we can't wait for our customers to experience the convenience and enjoyment it brings to their hydration routine."

The brand has also launched an affiliate program on their independent web platform, inviting influencers, bloggers, and publishers to join the Glacier Fresh community.

Glacier Fresh is proud to offer this innovative product to customers in the USA and looks forward to continuing to provide families with access to clean, healthy, high-quality water.

About Glacier Fresh:

Glacier Fresh is committed to making healthy drinking water accessible to everyone. Founded by industry leaders in water filtration and hydration, the brand's team is passionate about using their deep understanding of technology to create innovative solutions. With a state-of-the-art production facility and over 30 patents, they are dedicated to delivering the highest quality products to customers- certified with IAPMO, NSF/ANSI 42 and 53.

The brand's strong presence on online retailers like Amazon in North America, as well as their expansion into other retail channels and continents, demonstrates their continued growth and success. Their dedicated research and development team is constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of water filtration.

In addition to their impressive track record, Glacier Fresh is proud to have a team of 150 dedicated employees who share their vision of creating a healthier world. They look forward to continuing to serve their customers and make a positive impact on the world.

