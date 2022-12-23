COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Wheat
- Company Name:
- World Variety Produce, Inc.
- Brand Name:
- Product Description:
Product Description
Company Announcement
People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The product was sold in the produce department and distributed in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros can be identified by the following descriptions:
Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros 12oz
|Brand
|Melissa’s
|Packaging
|Clear Plastic Bag with Front Panel Label
|Pack/Weight
|Net Weight 12OZ (340g)
|UPC Code
|0-45255-15273-9
Consumers who have purchased Melissa’s Pasta Para Duros are urged to destroy and dispose of the recalled product. Consumers with questions may contact World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151, Mon-Fri 7:00 AM–5:00 PM PST.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- World Variety Produce, Inc.
- 1-800-588-0151