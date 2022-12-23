UM, BFSU co-organise 2nd Chinese-Portuguese Translation Contest for Higher Education Institutions in China

MACAU, December 23 - The Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre of the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the School of Hispanic and Portuguese Studies of Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) recently jointly held the Second Chinese-Portuguese Translation Contest for Higher Education Institutions in China. The contest aimed to promote exchanges in Portuguese language education in China, encourage students of Portuguese studies to engage in Chinese-Portuguese translation, and discover high-quality translators. Two students from UM earned honourable mentions in the Chinese-Portuguese translation category and the Portuguese-Chinese translation category.

Held online, the contest was divided into two categories, namely the Portuguese-Chinese translation category and the Chinese-Portuguese translation category. A total of 154 undergraduate and postgraduate students of Portuguese studies from 32 universities in mainland China and Macao participated in the contest. Each contestant was required to translate a text on the computer, with the camera on, within the specified time. During the contest, it was prohibited to use the internet or any other reference materials, except paper dictionaries, in order to test the strengths and translation skills of the contestants.

The jury of the contest consisted of eight renowned experts in the field of Chinese-Portuguese translation, with Yao Jingming, professor in UM’s Department of Portuguese, and Ye Zhiliang, professor in BFSU’s School of Hispanic and Portuguese Studies, serving as co-chairmen of the jury. Judges for the Chinese-Portuguese translation category included Tiago Nabais, a renowned Portuguese translator; Amilton Reis, a renowned Brazilian translator; Giorgio Sinedino, a renowned Brazilian sinologist and translator; and Zhang Jianbo, assistant professor at UM. Judges for the Portuguese-Chinese translation category included Fan Xing, assistant professor at Peking University; Jin Xinyi, lecturer at BFSU; Xu Yixing, professor at Shanghai International Studies University; and Zhang Xiaofei, senior instructor at UM.

In the Chinese-Portuguese translation category, the first prize winner is Pang Ruoyang (BFSU), the second prize winners are An Yu (BFSU) and Yu Suwei (Jilin International Studies University), and the third prize winners are Song Mingrui (Macao Polytechnic University) and Yin Ruonan (Peking University). In the Portuguese-Chinese translation category, the first prize winner is Chen Yibing (BFSU), the second prize winners are Chen Yin (BFSU) and Qian Tong (Shanghai International Studies University), and the third prize winners are Fu Yinuo (BFSU) and Zhang Jipeng (Shanghai International Studies University). UM students Liu Ruoyi and Song Hongze earned an honourable mention in the Chinese-Portuguese translation category and the Portuguese-Chinese translation category, respectively.