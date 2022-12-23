Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Daktronics, Inc. Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Daktronics, Inc. (“Daktronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DAKT) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors.



On December 21, 2022, a complaint was filed against Daktronics, and certain of its top executives, alleging that throughout the Class Period (March 10, 2022 to December 6, 2022), Defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the SEC. The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics’ ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) that, as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company’s deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) that as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) that the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (6) and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, Daktronics’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss in Daktronics’ securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before the court deadline of February 21, 2023.

