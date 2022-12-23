Submit Release
LDH confirms one storm-related death in St. Charles Parish

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed one storm-related death in St. Charles Parish.

 

The St. Charles Parish coroner reports that a 56-year-old female died after a tornado destroyed her house in the Killona area.

 

Earlier today, LDH confirmed thedeaths of a 30-year-old female and her 8-year-old son, who died of blunt force trauma after a tornado destroyed their home in Caddo Parish.

 

This brings the total number of confirmed Louisiana storm-related deaths due to this storm event to 3 at this time.

