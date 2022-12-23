DNA Data Storage Market Report 2022: Ever-Growing Amount of Digital Data Fuels Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Data Storage Market by Steps Involved in DNA Data Storage Process, DNA storage and retrieval and DNA reading and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and the likely evolution of this industry over the next fifteen years and an in-depth analysis of the technology and service providers that assist in DNA based data storage.

The ongoing technological advancements, rising popularity of social media, use of virtual platforms in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and digitalization of the various aspects in the modern world have led to the generation of colossal amount of digital data. In fact, the amount of digital data being produced has grown exponentially over the last few years and is likely to witness significant rise in the future as well. The reliable and secure storage and accessibility of such voluminous data require the solutions that are cost effective and have high storage capacity.

Currently, various silicon-based technologies and solutions are being used to store the data, which is already outpacing the world's available storage capacity. In order to deal with the capacity crunch, scientific community came up with the idea of leveraging the potential of genetic material, DNA for digital information storage. DNA, which consists of long chains of nucleotides can act as a stable medium of storing massive data.

Owing to its high density and extended biological life, a number of companies are exploring the potential of DNA as a sustainable option for digital data storage. In fact, in October 2020, several computing and biotech firms came together to form a coalition, called DNA Data Storage Alliance, with an aim to create and promote an interoperable storage ecosystem with manufactured DNA as a data storage medium.

DNA offers a reliable data storage solution with abundant capacity, which is way higher than other existing storage mediums. Notably, it is claimed that all of the world's data today could theoretically be stored in 1 kg of DNA. Moreover, DNA offers compelling advantages over silicon-based technologies, which facilitate the commercial usage of DNA as an effective data storage medium, especially when DNA synthesizing technology becomes cost-effective.

Presently, close to 30 companies / organizations claim to be actively providing technologies and services for DNA based data storage. In the recent past, various stakeholders in this domain have forged strategic alliances and / or acquired other players. Given the advantages of employing DNA as a data storage medium and the ongoing advancements in DNA synthesis methods, we are led to believe that DNA data storge will usher in a new paradigm for computing with little to no limitations on the volume of data that we can produce, store, and access.

Scope of the Report

A review of the DNA data storage technology / service providers.

Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in offering technologies and services related to DNA based data storage. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on technology / service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An insightful competitiveness analysis, highlighting the capabilities of DNA data storage technology / service providers, based on supplier strength (considering a company's overall experience in the industry), and portfolio strength (which takes into account the DNA data storage steps, type of offering, method of DNA synthesis, method of DNA sequencing, subject specific agreements and funding instances).

An in-depth analysis of the grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to DNA data storage, between 2016-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section involved, type of recipient organization and emerging focus areas. In addition, it highlights the popular NIH departments, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations (in terms of number of grants awarded).

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for DNA as a data storage medium, since 2001. The chapter highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across various parameters, such as patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading patent assignees and the leading players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted). In addition, it includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

An analysis of the recent collaborations that have been established in this domain, since 2016, covering acquisition, distribution, manufacturing, platform utilization, process development, product integration, research, product development and commercialization, technology licensing, service alliance and other relevant types of agreements.

An analysis of the key investments made in this domain, between 2015 and 2021 (till September), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, by companies engaged in the field of DNA data storage.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the DNA data storage market, over the next fifteen years. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2035.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players involved in offering services or technologies related to DNA data storage?

Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants for DNA data storage?

How has the intellectual property landscape of DNA data storage evolved over the years?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders offering services or technologies related to DNA data storage?

What is the trend for capital investments in the DNA data storage market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Players

Agilent Technologies

ATUM

Codex DNA

Gattaca Technologies

GenScript

Illumina

Imagene

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Synbio Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

5. COMPANY PROFILES

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11. MARKET FORECAST

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4am6m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets