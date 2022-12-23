Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA Announces Two New Board Members

Naperville, IL December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue/Yellow USA is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Board members: Dr. John (Jonas) Prunskis, and Kasey (Kestutis) Eidukonis, who will help support Blue/Yellow's mission to provide non-lethal aid to Ukraine including the procurement/distribution of required aid, financial support, and advocacy.

Dr. John Prunskis, MD: John (Jonas) Prunskis is a physician, diplomat, businessman, and professor, cofounder of the Illinois Pain Institute and the Regenerative Stem Cell Institute, professor at the Chicago Medical School, and Chief Medical Officer for DxTx Pain and Spine. DxTx has almost 50 locations in six states focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of painful conditions. He is a former examiner and Fellow in Interventional Pain Practice, board certified in anesthesiology with Added Qualifications in Pain Management, a 15 time winner of the Castle Connolly U.S. News & World Report Top Doctor designation as voted by his peers, and a member of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force.

He was awarded the Knight of the Order of Merit by the President of Lithuania and served 3 four year terms in the Lithuanian Parliament / World Lithuanian Community Commission representing the US Lithuanian diaspora. Prunskis is the Hon. Consul of Lithuania to Aspen, Colorado, and South Florida, and Dean of the Aspen Consular Corps.

Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Kestutis (Kasey) Eidukonis: Eidukonis is Managing Director of KE-International (USA). A turn-around expert for over 500 businesses ranging between $500,000 - $60M in annual revenue, he also worked extensively in Russia, the Baltics, and Scandinavia advising firms, setting up concerns, and restructured a European Bank's U.S. investment portfolio.

Eidukonis played a major role in reestablishing the democratically elected government of Panama, and was the primary advisor to the Commander-in-Chief, United States Southern Command (CINC USSOUTHCOM) for Political-Military affairs for Panama, Nicaragua and Latin and Central America nations, receiving numerous decorations for outstanding performance.

His military service includes numerous Special Active duty tours both stateside and overseas. He has worked with and for, all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with U.S. Embassies, the U.S. State Department and U.S. Congress. Eidukonis’ decorations from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines including Bronze Star, Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and 14 others.

About Blue/Yellow

Blue/Yellow for Ukraine (Lithuania) and Blue/Yellow USA (Friends of Blue/Yellow for Ukraine USA NFP, Inc, 501(c)(3)) have provided over $40 million in direct aid to Ukrainians, from civilians to defense forces, working with various actors from the state to other NGOs, since Blue/Yellow's founding (LT in 2014 and USA in 2019). Blue/Yellow testified as one of four witnessing organizations at the US Helsinki Commission’s Congressional hearing on Crowdsourcing Victory for Ukraine. Blue/Yellow is included in the top ten organizations worldwide aiding Ukraine by Forbes.

Blue/Yellow for Ukraine LT is led by Director Jonas Öhman. The US organization is headed by MD Rima Ziuraitis, Öhman has received numerous awards for Blue/Yellow’s work in Ukraine from armed forces units, ministries and the Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania. He is the only foreigner awarded the medal for "The Defense of Avdiivka." He is former Swedish military, a filmmaker, journalist, humanitarian activist for democracy and freedom.

To learn more or donate visit Blue/Yellow's web site: www.foblueyellowukraineusa.org, Blue/Yellow's Facebook and Instagram pages www.facebook.com/blueyellowusa, and follow Blue/Yellow on Twitter @BlueYellowUKR.

Contact: Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo

Blue/Yellow USA 501(c)(3)

(Friends of Blue Yellow Ukraine USA NFP, Inc.)

info@foblueyellowukraineusa.org

Contact Information:

Friends of Blue Yellow Ukraine USA NFP, Inc

Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo

630-770-6551

Contact via Email

foblueyellowukraineusa.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/875704

Press Release Distributed by PR.com