Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., for Allegedly Failing to Follow California Labor Code

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. allegedly failed to follow California Labor Code by not fully compensating employees for overtime wages, due to the company allegedly failing to correctly recording employees' time.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2022-00049032-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick pay wages, and (g) retaliated, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1102.5, et seq., 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges, that due to rigorous work schedules, employees were from time to time "unable to take thirty (30) minute off-duty meal breaks, nor be fully relieved of duty for their meal periods." As a result of Defendant's alleged intentional disregard of the obligation to follow California Labor Codes, Defendant allegedly failed to properly calculate and/or pay all required compensation.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

