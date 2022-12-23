International Superstar Rain Celebrates Christmas In Hong Kong As The City Reopens To The World

HONG KONG and TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - In this festive month of the year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) invited Korean superstar Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) to spend the Christmas holiday in Hong Kong and to be the honorary guest for the lighting ceremony at the spectacular Christmas Wonderland of "Hong Kong WinterFest."

Hong Kong is ready to welcome global visitors back to the city and the HKTB is glad to have Rain at this special time of the year. As much as his fans miss him, Rain has missed Hong Kong and its diverse food culture, which never fails to surprise him.

He said, "I'm delighted to be back in Hong Kong, after my last visit in 2019, and to be welcomed by the city. I'm looking forward to trying as many of the local delicacies as I can and enjoying the amazing views while soaking in the festive spirit and joy of Christmas."

Rain has experienced Hong Kong's unique offerings from every angle, from its unforgettable local cuisine to the stunning skyline and breathtaking landscapes.

Unforgettable Local Cuisine

Rain says that Hong Kong is a food paradise and that he knows that no trip to Hong Kong is complete without trying dim sum, so his first stop in Hong Kong was enjoying dim sum at a Michelin Cantonese restaurant. He also walked through the West Kowloon neighbourhood, where he enjoyed "typhoon shelter-style fried crab" at a local authentic eatery.

Taking A Scenic Ride On The New Generation Peak Tram

As Hong Kong debuted the 6th Generation Peak Tram recently, Rain took the opportunity to ride on the new generation tram up to the Peak, where he enjoyed the beautiful views of Victoria Harbour and its surroundings, as well as local street snack egg waffle, both of which he never gets tired of.

Rain Joins The Christmas Town Lighting Ceremony

On 23 December, Rain paid a special visit to the lighting ceremony at Hong Kong WinterFest's Christmas Wonderland as the honorary guest and rang in Christmas with the people in Hong Kong. As a traveller, Rain expressed his warm feelings about the trip and sent heartfelt blessings to the people of Hong Kong.

For more information about Hong Kong WinterFest, please visit the HKTB website:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/ca/what-s-new/events/hong-kong-winterfest.html

For the latest travel requirements for inbound travellers, please visit:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/ca/plan/traveller-info/boarding-and-testing-arrangements-upon-arrival.html

Information about video and images downloads:

Download link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DOjLZfZNlid0PfvSRcfcM2FneXu7H-eI?usp=sharing

