Portions I-94, US 281, and US 52 open in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown and westbound lanes from the Montana border to Dickinson, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown.



The No Travel Advisories remain in place due to near-zero visibility, icy road conditions, and scattered snow drifts. Motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions.



The remaining portions of I-94 currently closed are tentatively scheduled to reopen at noon.



Portions of other state highways may be blocked, check the travel map for more details.



Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



- ### -

