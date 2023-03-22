Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Size was $303.66 million USD in 2021 and will be $1456.09 million USD in 2029
The market for Hydrogen Electrolyzers was valued at $303.66 million USD in 2021 and is expected to reach $1456.09 million USD in 2029 thanks to a CAGR of 24.69%
Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Overview
In a hydrogen electrolyzer, hydrogen gas is transformed into water and electricity. It is employed in the creation of pure renewable energy. The water molecule is divided into two hydrogen atoms and an electron, which is how the hydrogen electrolyzer functions. The electron is subsequently recombined with the hydrogen atoms to create water once more. A "hydrogen fuel cell" is a device that splits the water molecule to produce clean energy. The hydrogen electrolyzer is a machine that converts water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electric current. After that, oxygen is released into the atmosphere and hydrogen is used to produce energy.
Hydrogen electrolysis has a highly promising future. Using an electric current, hydrogen electrolysis separates water into hydrogen and oxygen. This innovation could lead to the production of clean, renewable energy. While there are a few other approaches, electrolyzing water with solar electricity is the most popular one. Hydrogen fuel for automobiles, aeroplanes, and other vehicles can be created using this procedure. Finding a way to keep all of this hydrogen in storage is now the biggest problem.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, the alkaline electrolyzer, and the solid oxide electrolyzer are the three primary varieties of hydrogen electrolyzers. The most popular kind of hydrogen electrolyzer is the polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) type. Similar to the PEM Electrolyzer, the alkaline electrolyzer separates gas molecules from water molecules using potassium hydroxide rather than polymer. Because it needs a more expensive fuel source (potassium hydroxide) and generates more waste products, the alkaline electrolyzer is also less popular than the PEM Electrolyzer (water vapor). The smallest proportion of hydrogen electrolyzers is solid oxide electrolyzers. By running an electric current through a solid substance containing metal oxides, it operates.
The 'Hydrogen Electrolyzer' is an important technology that has the potential to change the way we use energy. It can be used to create power to mobility, power to power, and power to X. The Hydrogen Electrolyzer's first use is for refuelling automobiles. Hydrogen fuel can be produced with this method using carbon dioxide and water. As a result, hydrogen-powered cars would become commonplace. Powering homes and businesses is the Hydrogen Electrolyzer's second use. It can be used to convert carbon dioxide and water into sustainable electricity. People and businesses would be able to lessen their dependency on fossil fuels as a result. Factory power generation is the Hydrogen Electrolyzer's third use. With the help of carbon dioxide and water, it is possible to create clean energy. This would enable factories to operate without dispersing toxins into the atmosphere while still producing goods.
The use of hydrogen electrolyzers is expanding significantly on a global scale. Hydrogen electrolyzers will continue to gain in popularity in areas with a strong need for clean energy, such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market
The market is primarily driven by rising adoption of electric vehicles and rising demand for renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. Players in the market include TianJin Mainland, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Suzhou Jingli, Proton On-Site, Cummins, Siemens, Teledyne Energy Systems, EM Solution, McPhy, Nel Hydrogen, Toshiba, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ITM Power, Idroenergy Spa, Beijing Zhongdian, Elchemtech, H2B2, and Verde Spa.
Key Market Segments Table: Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market
Based on types, the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market is primarily split into:
• Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer
• Alkaline Electrolyzers
• Solid Oxide Electrolyzers
Based on applications, the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market covers:
• Power to Mobility
• Power to Power
• Power to X
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Many individuals are looking for strategies to better defend themselves against the virus in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hydrogen electrolyzers are one method for achieving this. In hydrogen electrolyzers, hydrogen gas is produced using electricity and water. Products made from this gas include fuel cells, aircraft engines, and even automobiles. Even when the COVID-19 pandemic is finished, the market for hydrogen electrolyzers will probably continue to be tiny, but they could be crucial in keeping people safe from the virus.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market
Hydrogen is converted into electricity by devices called hydrogen electrolyzers. To accomplish this, the water molecule is divided into its two hydrogen atoms. The procedure is comparable to how batteries operate, but instead of using lithium, it uses hydrogen. The market for "hydrogen electrolyzers" is now dealing with several significant obstacles. The first difficulty is price. The cost of producing hydrogen is high, hence it must be done in an economical manner. Second, the science of producing hydrogen from water is still in its infancy. Before this technology can be developed on a large scale, there are many obstacles that must be solved. Third, there isn't yet enough demand for these products because the "hydrogen electrolyzer" market is very young.
