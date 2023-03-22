Global Report Online Recruitment Market Size was Valued at $29.70 billion in 2021 and will reach $46.10 billion in 2029
Global Online Recruitment Market Overview
Online recruitment is the process of soliciting, evaluating, choosing, hiring, and onboarding job candidates using web-based technology. It could also entail selecting and evaluating candidates using internet technologies. An excellent technique to reach a bigger pool of possible candidates is through online recruitment.
The market for Online Recruitment is growing rapidly. This is because more businesses are using the internet to locate potential applicants as social media and job-related websites gain popularity. Online hiring is a convenient choice for businesses of all sizes because of its reach. Due to the rising demand for skilled labor, the internet recruitment market is expanding significantly. Additionally, as more job searchers use their smartphones and tablets to hunt for opportunities, mobile recruiting is anticipated to gain in popularity.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Permanent online recruitment and part-time online recruitment are the two categories of online hiring. When a business announces a job opportunity on its website or on an online job board, people can apply for the position directly through the website. This is known as permanent online recruitment. When a business advertises a position on its website or a job board online, but only accepts applications from people who are already working there, that is known as part-time online recruitment.
Online recruitment can be used to complete a wide variety of job applications. Online job listings for secretarial and clerical positions are among the most prevalent. This is because they may frequently be completed online and don't call for in-person interaction. Financial and accounting employment can easily be located online. Jobs in nursing and medicine can occasionally be found online. These jobs can need specific training or certification. Online job boards also feature industrial and blue collar positions. These can include jobs that require a lot of physical exertion, such as factory labor or construction.
Businesses can access candidates across a larger geographic range with the aid of internet job boards and other resources. Businesses across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa can connect with a bigger pool of possible employees by using online recruitment tools, making it simpler to locate the ideal candidate for the position.
Prominent Key Players of the Online Recruitment Market
Companies can utilize a variety of internet recruitment tools to discover candidates for open positions. Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, Indeed, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, Jobrapido, TopUSAJobs, 104 Job Bank, Robert Half, Eluta, Craigslist, Jobboom, Totaljobs, Jobcentre Plus, Startpagina, 123-emploi, VIADEO, and Apec.fr are some of the most popular, I t's crucial for businesses to thoroughly assess which option will best suit their requirements.
Key Market Segments Table: Online Recruitment Market
Based on types, the Online Recruitmentmarket is primarily split into:
• Permanent Online Recruitment
• Part-Time Online Recruitment
Based on applications, the Online Recruitmentmarket covers:
• Secretarial/Clerical
• Accounting/Financial
• Computing
• Technical/Engineering
• Professional/Managerial
• Nursing/Medical/Care
• Hotel/Catering
• Sales/Marketing
• Other Industrial/Blue Collar
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
There has been a considerable impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many job searchers have resorted to the internet to locate new chances as firms have been forced to close their doors and lay off personnel. Online recruitment services are in high demand as a result of this. However, the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic has also had a detrimental effect on offline recruitment drives all around the world. Covid-19 has affected recruiting practices in businesses all across the world. Businesses had to promptly and inventively update their hiring procedures because of the outbreak. To fight the health risks of the pandemic, businesses are using remote workers, and they are also changing how they hire new employees. Many businesses have switched from traditional hiring methods to virtual ones by using the appropriate technologies.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Online Recruitment Market
The most obvious Key driver of online recruitment is that it may assist firms in more rapidly and effectively finding candidates for open positions. By eliminating individuals who are not qualified or appropriate before an in-person interview is required, firms can save time and money. Online hiring can also assist companies in connecting with a larger pool of prospective employees, including those who might not otherwise learn about open opportunities.
The internet recruitment business is faced with a few significant obstacles. The first is that it might be challenging to identify qualified candidates online. Additionally, by asking applicants to submit their papers electronically, online recruitment can also be utilised to screen applicants. Online hiring might be pricey, which is another issue. To post jobs and find candidates, job boards and other websites may charge a hefty fee.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The online job market is expanding quickly. People are now more compelled than ever to look for work online and work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Through various figures and graphs, the Online Recruitment market report provides excellent insights into the market and consumer data and their interpretation.
• Online recruitment offers a greater level of trustworthiness in contrast because it brings together numerous Organizations and Job seekers in one location while allowing consumers to find the best offers more quickly which is a beneficial factor for participants and stakeholders.
Why is an Online Recruitment Market Research Report so Important?
• In order to identify the impending investment pockets, this research will analyze the Online Recruitment Market sector analytically, estimate future trends, and forecast future investment pockets.
• This research includes an overview of the top businesses in the online recruitment market as well as critical information about their business plans, financial standing, and product lines.
• The main long- and short-term trends influencing the online recruitment market should be identified.
• The analysis offers in-depth qualitative insights into the specialized markets or geographic areas where the Online Recruitment Market is expected to experience the fastest growth.
