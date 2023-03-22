Global Report for Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size was USD 1.70 Bn in 2021 and will be USD 2.40 Bn in 2029
The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market was USD 1.70 Billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.03% year on year, it will reach USD 2.40 Billion in 2029.
Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Overview
A form of electrical wire used in cars and other vehicles is called an automotive wiring harness. They are crucial for maintaining the electrical system of an automobile and are made up of multiple cables that link the various parts. Many issues, such as power loss and system interference, can arise within a car as a result of a broken automotive wiring harness. Make sure to contact your technician or a licensed automotive professional to diagnose and fix any issues you are having with your car's electrical system.
The market is witnessing continuous growth due to increasing demand for efficient and reliable automotive systems. This is in line with the rising popularity of electric vehicles and growing concerns about the environmental impact of conventional vehicles. Various factors, such as technological advancements, increased investment in R&D, and increasing consumer awareness are likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, restraining factors include stringent safety norms and high installation costs associated with automotive wiring harnesses.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The automotive wiring harness market is segmented on the basis of types, such as body wiring harness, chassis wiring harness, engine wiring harness, and HVAC wiring harness. The body wiring harness market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for high-quality and sophisticated car models. The chassis wiring harness market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to the increasing demand for large vehicles and SUVs. The engine wiring harness market is projected to grow at a slower rate owing to the decreasing demand for engines in smaller vehicles. The HVAC wiring harness market is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to the increasing demand for air-conditioning units in commercial establishments and residential areas. Speed sensors are used in various applications such as automobiles, bicycles, lawnmowers, boats, trains, and other transportation systems.
Automotive wiring harnesses are a vital part of any car, truck or SUV. They help connect all the various electrical components in the vehicle, and they're essential for keeping everything running properly. Automotive wiring harnesses are also used in commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks. These harnesses typically have more connections than those found in passenger vehicles, and they're designed to withstand a lot more abuse.
The Automotive Wiring Harness market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is expected to continue to be the dominant region in terms of market size. The reason for this is that the region has a large number of automotive companies and a large installed base of vehicles. The major players in the Automotive Wiring Harness market are Bosch, Continental, Denso Corporation, Delphi Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, GM Holden Group LLC., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Controls Incorporated (JCI), K thank Electronics Co., LG Electronics Inc., Mahle GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nissan Motor Co., Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic), Sanyo Electric Company Ltd., Schaeffler Group AG and SKF AB.
Prominent Key Players of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market
The automotive wiring harness market is segmented on the basis of type of vehicle, application, and region. The major competitor of the market is Yazaki Corporation Sumitomo Delphi Lear Furukawa Electric. Other major players in the market are Delphi Automotive Systems, Eaton, Bosch Automotive Solutions, Denso Corporation, and Standard Motor Products.The automotive wiring harness market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2019-2024. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for advanced safety features in vehicles and rising investment by OEMs in new product development. The growing trend of electrification of vehicles is also expected to fuel the growth of this market.
Key Market Segments Table: Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market
Based on types, the Global Automotive Wiring Harness market is primarily split into:
• Body Wiring Harness
• Chassis Wiring Harness
• Engine Wiring Harness
• HVAC Wiring Harness
• Speed Sensors Wiring Harness
Based on applications, the Global Automotive Wiring Harness market covers:
• Passenger Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The virus's impact will be clear to readers, as will how the Russia-Ukraine War influenced the market for assistive robotic platforms. The research took into account the management of the supply chain, demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, and manufacturing. Experts in the field have also emphasised the crucial elements that companies need to have in place in order to recognise opportunities and stabilise the industry as a whole in the following years.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market
The effort has mostly been focused on creating user-friendly drivers and components. The research also draws attention to its shortcomings and other problems that can affect participants. Users would be motivated to pay more attention and make more deliberate decisions as a consequence. The focus of experts has also been on potential future commercial opportunities.
Customer Support
Personal Assistant
Customer Engagement
Retention
Artificial Solutions Company Profile
