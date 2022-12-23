Submit Release
RIDOT Urging Motorists to Watch for Icing Conditions Tonight and Early Saturday

Because of rapidly falling temperatures expected late this afternoon and evening, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is urging motorists to reduce their speed and drive cautiously as roadway surfaces freeze.

RIDOT will be pre-treating roads as soon as rainfall ceases today, ahead of the drop in temperatures. The high winds may assist in drying the roads, however, any roads that do not dry out prior to the temperature drop will become icy. The Department will continue to apply salt materials, but after nightfall and during very low temperatures, the salt will be less effective and drivers should expect to encounter black ice areas.

These conditions may persist into the morning hours. During daylight on Saturday, the de-icing materials will be more effective to return the roads back to normal conditions.

In addition to reducing their speed, drivers should provide additional time for travel and increased distance for stopping. As people may be out with holiday celebrations tonight, it's especially important to not get behind the wheel impaired. Plan ahead to get home safely.

