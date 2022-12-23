Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee (CTN2) supports innovation in healthcare for the citizens of Tennessee by implementing industry-sponsored research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in 87 current clinical trials across the state. Since its inception in 2018, CTN2 has provided over 400 clinical trial opportunities to UTHSC worth $24.5 million in estimated contract value and collected $2.6 million for its hospital and practice group sites. In fiscal year 2022, CTN2 exceeded its goal of $8 million in contract dollars to report a total of over $9.7 million.



CTN2 is part of a multi-faceted statewide research networks that include the UTHSC’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), the Clinical Trials Governance Board (CTGB), and the Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW), to foster research growth while strengthening relationships with pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The organization’s expert boards enhance network communications and promote collaboration and mentoring among UTHSC faculty members.

“CTN2 was initially created to advance and aggregate (support) research conducted by UTHSC faculty investigators but has now emerged as a research pillar and network for the entire state of Tennessee, spanning from East to West,” said CTN2 President and CEO Dr. Steven Goodman. “I am excited about collaboration agreement opportunities with sponsors and the expanded use of the EDW for the future. I couldn’t be more satisfied with its current achievements, predicted future success and impact for years to come.”

CTN2 continues to grow its partnership network, even outside Tennessee, and has increased from 13 partners in 2021 to 18 partners in 2022. These partnership sites provide the EDW with over 3.58 million patients across Tennessee, representing over 50% of the state’s population.

“CTN2 has been an excellent research partner. Together we have patiently reached the point where CTN2 is consistently part of new clinical trial agreements, including master agreements with device companies,” said Dr. Geoffrey Smallwood of Ascension Saint Thomas.

Today, the organization hosts clinical trials in several healthcare systems, including the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Regional One Health in Memphis, and Saint Thomas Health in Nashville, among other facilities.

“President Boyd and Chancellor Buckley stressed during their recent tour that the University of Tennessee System is a system-wide enterprise. CTN2 is probably the best representation of this idea, with 18 Tennessee institutions participating and working together as one to develop and achieve excellence in clinical research,” said Dr. Giuseppe Pizzorno of Erlanger Health System. “The results speak for themselves, whether we are looking at the number of clinical trials open to enrollment, the magnitude of the contract’s value or the number of investigators participating to the effort.”

In 2023, CTN2 plans to finalize in-depth collaborations with several global pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Additionally, CTN2 expects to accrue over $12 million in clinical trial contract value to the University of Tennessee and UTHSC. The organization intends to engage its Regional Medical Directors in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Memphis, and add a new Medical Director from Knoxville, to expand regional site development and continue promoting innovation in healthcare across Tennessee.

Caitlin Brooks

UT Research Foundation

(865)974-1882