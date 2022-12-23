When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 23, 2022 FDA Publish Date: December 23, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential presence of Salmonella Company Name: Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Microgreens, sweet pea leaves, cat grass

Company Announcement

ROCHESTER, NY - Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is issuing a voluntarily recall on its products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected products were sold at various Wegmans stores in NY, PA, MA, NJ, VA, MD & NC. A full list of potentially affected items can be found on the recall page of Wegmans.com and are highlighted below.

Product Size UPC Dates Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens 1.75 oz UPC 77890-25036 Use by dates: 12/17/22

and 12/24/22 Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves 5 oz UPC 77890-52377 Use by date: 12/20/22 Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass 1 EA UPC 77890-50938 Sold since: 10/25/22

We are voluntarily recalling these products because some of the soil they were grown in, supplied to Wegmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier. This is out of an abundance of caution. No illnesses have been associated with this recall.

Wegmans is placing automated phone calls to alert customers who purchased these products using Shoppers Club cards.

Customers should return these products to the service desk for a full refund. Those with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Please note that due to the holiday our Customer Care Center will close at 4:30 pm on 12/24/22 and reopen at 8:00 am on 12/26/22.

###

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a regional supermarket chain with 109 stores located along the east coast. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 25 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2022. The company also ranked #5 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2022 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Quotient® study.