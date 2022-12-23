Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,082 in the last 365 days.

laWow Responds to Investors: Jonathan Wallentine Twitter Handle Changed to @RealWallentine, Says Change Was Made "Due to New Twitter Authentication Policies"

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan Wallentine, a laWow Advisor and the CEO of Actuarial Management Corporation ("AMC"), has a new Twitter Handle @RealWallentine. The change could be a result of Twitter's New Authentication Policies.

Jonathan Wallentine is a Director and Advisor to several AMC-Related companies including 1791 ManagementDant VenturesThe Institute of Applied Actuarial Science (IAAS)The Actuarial Development Institute (ADI), and laWow - The "Google for lawsuits" according to the Dot.LA.

Wallentine believes "It was a result of issues related to the new Twitter Blue rollout" and said, "I have received numerous calls from AMC-Related entities claiming public announcements referencing him as a director and advisor have been impacted by the change."

laWow says the "Twitter issue" has affected their ability to secure additional financing following the last fundraising round reported by Law360 on Dec. 5, 2022 - Lawsuit Search Engine LaWow Closes $1.75M Funding Round.

laWow wants to reassure investors that Jonathan Wallentine ( @RealWallentine ) is still a Board Member and Advisor to the Company. The Company remains focused on executing its mission to "make public information public," and to deliver the most comprehensive lawsuit search engine specifically designed to benefit the American Public.

Contact Information:
laWow Corporate
info@lawow.org
949-295-5932

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


You just read:

laWow Responds to Investors: Jonathan Wallentine Twitter Handle Changed to @RealWallentine, Says Change Was Made "Due to New Twitter Authentication Policies"

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.