Health care options available during the Holiday Season
CANADA, December 23 - With the Holidays about to start, and while some health care providers are taking a well-earned break, Health PEI is reminding Islanders there continue to be many options to access care when needed over the holidays.
Emergency Services
As always, 24-7 services remain open, including Emergency Departments.
However, the Western Hospital Emergency Department will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 (please note the clinic is open on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). The closures are due to lack of staffing. Work to stabilize the challenging health care staffing situation in this area is ongoing.
Patients who require emergency care in the area are advised to call 9-1-1 or visit the Prince County Hospital Emergency Department.
Call 8-1-1
If you are unsure about a medical problem, contact Telehealth anytime by dialing 8-1-1. A registered nurse is available 24 hours a day to help you figure out your next steps.
Access to Care for those without a Primary Care Provider
Health PEI offers many services that can be accessed directly by community members without a referral from a family doctor or nurse practitioner. Visit Access to Care for details.
Pharmacy Plus PEI
Your local pharmacists can renew prescriptions and they can assess and prescribe treatments for many common ailments (including cough) without an appointment. Visit Pharmacy Plus of visit a pharmacy for details.
Virtual Health Care
If a doctor is not available, you can interact with a health care provider online or by phone. Access is free for Islanders without a primary care provider. Visit Virtual Health Care for Islanders without a Primary Care Provider for details.
Mental Health and Addictions Phone Line
1-833-553-6983 (toll-free). Calls are answered by trained mental health professionals (a registered nurse or a social worker) 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. See Mental Health and Addictions Services for details.
Mental Health Walk-in Clinics
Mental health walk-in clinics offer immediate mental health support to help with anxiety, as well as life events causing stress and other mental health issues. See Mental Health Walk-in Clinics for details and schedules.
|Community Mental Health (for ages 16 and older)
126 Douses Road, Montague
902-838-0960
|Richmond Centre
1 Rochford Street, Charlottetown
902-368-4430
|McGill Centre (for ages 16 and older)
55 McGill Avenue, Charlottetown
902-368-4911
|Prince County Hospital
65 Roy Boates Avenue, Summerside
902-888-8180
|O’Leary Health Centre
14 MacKinnon Drive, O’Leary
902-853-8670
|Westisle High School (for students, ages 16 and older at this school only)
39570 Western Road, Elmsdale
The Mobile Mental Health Response Service
1-833-553-6983 (toll free) is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, providing timely access to assessment, treatment and connection to ongoing mental health care during a time of crisis.
Walk-in Clinic
Walk-in clinics provide non-urgent care and are available to the public at various locations across the province. Visit Walk-in Clinics for details and schedules. Please note that these clinics may have variable hours – checking the schedule for updates is recommended.
|Downtown Walk-in Clinic
Boardwalk Professional Centre, 220 Water Street, Charlottetown
902-367-4444
|Sherwood Walk-in Clinic
Sherwood Medical Centre, 15 Brackley Point Road, Charlottetown
902-628-8900
|Stratford Walk-in Clinic
Stratford Medical Centre, 13 Stratford Road, Stratford
902-892-2111
|South Shore Health and Wellness Centre
South Shore Pharmacy, 20557 Trans Canada Highway, Crapaud
902-730-3603
|Morell Welcome Centre
12 Sunset Crescent, Morell
|Evangeline Health Centre – Same Day Clinic
48 Mill Road, Wellington
902-854-7259
|Central Street Walk-in Clinic
434 Central Street, Summerside
902-724-3210
Primary Care Provider
Your family doctor or nurse practitioner plays an important role as the first point of contact for many Islanders.
Many family physicians and nurse practitioners provide at least partial clinic hours over the holiday season.
Health PEI -run primary care clinics are open as usual over the Holidays, with the following exceptions:
- Montague Health Centre and Eastern Kings Health Centre: Closed Dec. 24, 2022 - Jan. 3, 2023
- Evangeline Health Centre (Wellington) Same Day Clinic: Closed Dec. 28
- South Shore Health and Wellness Center (Crapaud): Closed Dec. 30.
- Central Queens Health Centre: Closed December 29, 30
- Gulf Shore Health Centre: Closed Dec. 30
- Cornwall Medical Centre: Closed afternoon Dec. 30
Health PEI does not manage the open and closed schedule for independent physician offices. Patients are advised to call ahead to their physician or nurse practitioner’s office.
The following clinics have advised Health PEI of their holiday schedules:
Kinlock Medical Centre:
- Monday December 26 – Closed
- Tuesday December 27 – Closed
- Wednesday December 28 – Open
- Thursday December 29 – Open
- Friday December 30 – Open
- Monday January 2 – Closed
Same day bookings for Kinlock patients will be available for urgent issues Wednesday December 28 through Friday December 30.
Phone hours will be limited to between the hours of 9 - 11 AM. Please use our email booking option available on our website if you have difficulty getting through on the phone at kinlockmedicalcentre.org
Dr. Peter Hooley Office:
- Regular office hours Dec 28-30.
O’Connor/McNally office at Sherwood Medical Centre:
- Closed Dec 26, 27, and Jan 2
- Open (phone hours 9-12) Dec 23,28, 29, 30
- Regular phone hours resume Jan 3
