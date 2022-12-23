Health care options available during the Holiday Season

CANADA, December 23 - With the Holidays about to start, and while some health care providers are taking a well-earned break, Health PEI is reminding Islanders there continue to be many options to access care when needed over the holidays.

Emergency Services

As always, 24-7 services remain open, including Emergency Departments.

However, the Western Hospital Emergency Department will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 (please note the clinic is open on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). The closures are due to lack of staffing. Work to stabilize the challenging health care staffing situation in this area is ongoing.

Patients who require emergency care in the area are advised to call 9-1-1 or visit the Prince County Hospital Emergency Department.

Call 8-1-1

If you are unsure about a medical problem, contact Telehealth anytime by dialing 8-1-1. A registered nurse is available 24 hours a day to help you figure out your next steps.

Access to Care for those without a Primary Care Provider

Health PEI offers many services that can be accessed directly by community members without a referral from a family doctor or nurse practitioner. Visit Access to Care for details.

Pharmacy Plus PEI

Your local pharmacists can renew prescriptions and they can assess and prescribe treatments for many common ailments (including cough) without an appointment. Visit Pharmacy Plus of visit a pharmacy for details.

Virtual Health Care

If a doctor is not available, you can interact with a health care provider online or by phone. Access is free for Islanders without a primary care provider. Visit Virtual Health Care for Islanders without a Primary Care Provider for details.

Mental Health and Addictions Phone Line

1-833-553-6983 (toll-free). Calls are answered by trained mental health professionals (a registered nurse or a social worker) 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. See Mental Health and Addictions Services for details.

Mental Health Walk-in Clinics

Mental health walk-in clinics offer immediate mental health support to help with anxiety, as well as life events causing stress and other mental health issues. See Mental Health Walk-in Clinics for details and schedules.