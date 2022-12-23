Submit Release
Secretary of State John H. Merrill Visits All 67 Counties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, December 23, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL—Last week, Secretary of State John H. Merrill concluded his annual tour of #All67 of Alabama’s counties. 2022 marks the tenth year in a row and eleventh time that Secretary Merrill has visited each county.

“Throughout my time in office, I have learned that there is truly no better way to understand the needs of our state and counties than by traveling to every area and listening to the people who make up each community,” stated Secretary Merrill. “We are excited to announce that we have made 500 unique visits to Alabama’s 67 counties.”

“It has been an honor to work with the people of our state, and I look forward to continuing the relationships I have developed as I move into the next phase of my career.”

 

 

###

